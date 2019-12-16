Nutri Ninja Blender + FreshVac pump now down to $59.50 shipped (Reg. $130)

Kohl’s is now offering the Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac Technology (BL580) for $59.49 shipped. Also available for $60 at Best Buy for today only. Regularly up to $130 off at Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is the best price we can find. It is also about $0.50 below our previous mention as well. Along with the blender itself, this bundle includes the FreshVac pump that “eliminates oxygen from beverages, enhancing their texture, flavor and color.” Featuring up to 1100-watts of crushing power, it has a series of Auto-iQ preset blending programs as well as the included 24-ounce single-serve FreshVac cup with a spout lid. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Something like the 11-piece Magic Bullet blender is the obvious alternative to today’s lead deal. It is about half the price and can take care of all your smoothie needs with no problems at all. You clearly won’t get the FreshVac pump technology here, but will save a decent chunk of cash in the process. If something a little more traditional is what you’re after, take a look at this extremely affordable Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender at $25.49 shipped (clip the on-page coupon).

Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac:

Boost nutrition with this Nutri Ninja blender. Its FreshVac pump eliminates oxygen from beverages, enhancing their texture, flavor and color, and the Auto-iQ technology combines pulsing, blending and pausing patterns for dazzling results every time. This Nutri Ninja blender preserves freshness so you can store and enjoy smoothies up to eight hours.

