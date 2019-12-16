This USB 3.0 adapter reads 2.5- and 3.5-inch SATA or IDE drives at $12.50

WEME (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB 3.0 to SATA/IDE Adapter for $12.69 when the code 9WBPNSSM is used at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its regular rate of over $25, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This adapter powers 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch SATA drives, as well as older IDE ones, making it so you can recover data from a computer of just about any age. Plus, with USB 3.0 transfer speeds, you’ll see files move at up to 550MB/s, depending on the type of drive you’re pulling from. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This is one of the most budget-friendly HDD readers out there. For comparison, you’ll find the company’s 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch SATA USB 3.0 reader for $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This model ditches IDE reading for a slimmer form factor, while still being able to read all SATA disks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, you’ll likely need somewhere to store the recovered files from older drives. Check out our hands-on review of Synology’s NAS. Not only will it make a great storage place for your home security videos, but also keep your old photos and documents safe.

WEME USB 3.0 to SATA/IDE Adapter features:

Connect your SATA / IDE device to your computer as an additional external hard drive via USB 3.0. Compatible with 2.5″/3.5″ IDE/SATA hard drives and DVD-ROM, CD-ROM, CD-RW, DVD-RW, DVD + RW Optical Drive. Compatible read up to three hard drives simultaneously!

One Touch Backup (OTB) Function. Design for people who need to backup data from your computer to portable hard drive. (Please install the included OTB Software CD. OTB function doesn’t work for Mac OS and Linux)

