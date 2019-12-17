Amazon discounts many Timbuk2 MacBook bags ahead of Christmas, priced from $47

- Dec. 17th 2019 11:46 am ET

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack for $46.74 shipped. This bag has recently been selling for around $60 at Amazon, yielding around roughly a 25% discount and one of the best offers we have tracked. Nab this Timbuk2 backpack to score a low-profile look that’s also very functional. Inside you’ll find room for 17-inch notebooks, providing ample storage for every MacBook size. Additional space is suitable for an iPad, headphones, shoes, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find notable Timbuk2 bag discounts.

More Timbuk2 bags on sale:

If you gravitate towards Under Armour gear, have a look at its Scrimmage Backpack. It’s currently priced at $34 and is spacious enough for every modern MacBook. Breathable fabric is found throughout, helping to ensure it is comfortable to carry.

Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack features:

  • Covered by Timbuk2’s legendary lifetime warranty
  • Elasticized external side pocket for water bottle or U-lock
  • Fully padded laptop compartment lined with quilted tricot fabric; soft yet secure

