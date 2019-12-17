Amazon discounts many Timbuk2 MacBook bags ahead of Christmas, priced from $47

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack for $46.74 shipped. This bag has recently been selling for around $60 at Amazon, yielding around roughly a 25% discount and one of the best offers we have tracked. Nab this Timbuk2 backpack to score a low-profile look that’s also very functional. Inside you’ll find room for 17-inch notebooks, providing ample storage for every MacBook size. Additional space is suitable for an iPad, headphones, shoes, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find notable Timbuk2 bag discounts.
More Timbuk2 bags on sale:
- Co-Pilot Luggage Roller: $106 (Reg. $125)
- Tuck Pack: $51.50 (Reg. $79)
- Wingman Travel Duffel: $70.50 (Reg. $85)
- Command Backpack: $66 (Reg. $80)
- Clark Pack: $149 (Reg. $229)
If you gravitate towards Under Armour gear, have a look at its Scrimmage Backpack. It’s currently priced at $34 and is spacious enough for every modern MacBook. Breathable fabric is found throughout, helping to ensure it is comfortable to carry.
Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack features:
- Covered by Timbuk2’s legendary lifetime warranty
- Elasticized external side pocket for water bottle or U-lock
- Fully padded laptop compartment lined with quilted tricot fabric; soft yet secure
