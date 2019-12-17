Nordstrom Rack Converse Flash Sale offers deals on popular shoes from $30

The Nordstrom Rack Converse Flash Sale offers popular styles of sneakers and apparel from $30. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The All Star Street High-Top Sneaker is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for $50. These shoes are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they have a leather exterior which is nice for the upcoming winter weather. It has a padded tongue and insole for comfort and a rigid outsole to promote traction. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- All Star Street High-Top Sneaker $50 (Orig. $80)
- Street Mid Sneaker $45 (Orig. $60)
- One Star Oxford Sneaker $40 (Orig. $80)
- All Star II Ox Sneaker $45 (Orig. $85)
- All Star High Top Sneaker $60 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- All-Star Madison Low Sneaker $35 (Orig. $55)
- All Star Oxford Suede Sneaker $25 (Orig. $70)
- 70 Black Violet High Top Sneaker $40 (Orig. $95)
- All Star Seasonal High Top Sneaker $25 (Orig. $60)
- All Star Monochrome Oxford Sneaker $25 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!