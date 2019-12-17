Nordstrom Rack Converse Flash Sale offers deals on popular shoes from $30

- Dec. 17th 2019 1:04 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

The Nordstrom Rack Converse Flash Sale offers popular styles of sneakers and apparel from $30. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The All Star Street High-Top Sneaker is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for $50. These shoes are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they have a leather exterior which is nice for the upcoming winter weather. It has a padded tongue and insole for comfort and a rigid outsole to promote traction. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Converse

Converse

About the Author