Nordstrom Rack Converse Flash Sale offers deals on popular shoes from $30

The Nordstrom Rack Converse Flash Sale offers popular styles of sneakers and apparel from $30. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The All Star Street High-Top Sneaker is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for $50. These shoes are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they have a leather exterior which is nice for the upcoming winter weather. It has a padded tongue and insole for comfort and a rigid outsole to promote traction. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

