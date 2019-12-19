Every DIYer should have Craftsman’s 2-gallon air compressor at $40 (50% off)

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 2-Gallon Portable Electric Air Compressor for $39.98 shipped. With a list price of $80, we saw it drop to around $50 on Black Friday and this is the best available. Whether you are an avid DIYer or just want to tackle a project every now and then, this air compressor is built to get the job done. The 2-gallon size is great for smaller projects like filling up your vehicle’s tires, tackling easier nailing jobs, or similar. Plus, the knob on the front lets you change the amount of air coming out of the compressor, which is great for really dialing it in. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more portable compressor, Amazon has you covered with this DC model at $38 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t be good for nail guns or the like, this is great for filling a tire on the side of a road.

However, if you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this coiled hose. It unwinds to around 25-feet in length and has quick disconnects on both sides. At $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s an easy buy.

Craftsman Air Compressor features:

125 max psi working pressure for more usable air

Reinforced frame to well protect pump/motor from damage

Strong handle with grip for easy carrying

Integrated control panel with two gauges, big regulator knob and quick coupler for easy operation

6 foot cord with cord wrap design

Great for recreational, inflation jobs and brad, staplers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!