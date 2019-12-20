Polaroid’s SNAP Touch 2.0 instant camera is a photo must at $130 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is offering the Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 Instant Camera for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $180 list price and $160 going rate, this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. Offering instant prints of your images, this new take on an age-old classic is a great gift for any photographer. With this digital instant camera, you can choose what picture to print, making sure you get a quality shot before making it physical. Plus, the camera can connect to your smartphone so you can post the pictures to social media easily, no computer required. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, with some of your savings, pick up some instant print paper. You can grab a 50-pack of sheets for just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon and make sure that every memory from the holidays will be around for years.

This highly-rated case is also a must-have. It’s designed specifically for the SNAP Touch 2.0 and will fit the camera plus extra sheets, a charging cable, and more. At just $13 Prime shipped, it’s hard to pass up on this case.

Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 Instant Camera features:

Taking picture perfect snapshots is quick and fun

From portraits to selfies, this powerful 13MP camera with a 3.4-millimeter lens captures every detail and prints in an instant without the need for film and toners

Also doubles as a camcorder, so taking 1080p/720p HD video is as simple as the press of a button

ZINK ZERO INK printing technology eliminates the need for ink and toners

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!