Lululemon offers up to 65% off select styles of leggings, jackets, more from $29

Lululemon’s December We Made Too Much Sale offers up to 65% off select styles of pants, jackets, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s City Sweat Zip Hoodie Thermo is a standout from this event. Originally priced at $128, however during the sale you can find it for $79. This hoodie features sweat-wicking material for added comfort and a hidden media pocket. It would be a great option for post-workouts or chilly morning runs. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lululemon.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ebb to Street Tights are on sale for $69 and originally were priced at $128. These tights are high-waisted for a flattering fit and have a seamless construction. They also have a slight design on the calf that adds a stylish touch.

Our top picks for women include:

