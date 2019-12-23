VIZIO’s 38-inch Sound Bar brings 100-decibels of audio to a TV: $81 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 38-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar (SB3820-C6) for $81.17 shipped. That’s nearly $20 off the typical rate there and is one of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. This sound bar sports an appearance that is both simple and modern. It’s able to produce up to 100 decibels of ‘room filling, crystal clear sound.’ With built-in Bluetooth, you’ll be able to easily play music from smartphones, tablets, and more. You’ll also find support for Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, TruVolume, and TruSurround. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Steer clear of clutter when using today’s savings on WALI’s Universal Sound Bar Mount at $15. It’s ready to work on most 32- to 70-inch TVs, likely working on nearly anything currently in your home. Nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average Amazon rating of 4/5 stars.

While you’re at it, it may be worth checking out the deal we found on Denon’s 5.2-Channel UHD A/V Receiver. It’s currently $270, which is $129 off what Amazon is charging at the moment.

VIZIO 38-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar features:

100 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion

Deep Bass Modules provides added bass without the need for an external subwoofer

Built in Bluetooth lets you lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

