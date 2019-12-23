AirPlay 2 awaits in Denon’s 5.2-Ch. UHD A/V Receiver, now $270 (Reg. $399)

- Dec. 23rd 2019 11:53 am ET

$270
0
Electronics Expo via Rakuten is offering the Denon 5.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver (AVR-S640H) for $269.99 shipped. That’s $129 off the going rate found at Amazon and is among the best pricing we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for an inexpensive way to level-up your home theater this receiver could be it. It becomes the central hub for set top boxes, consoles, and audio equipment. You’ll find five HDMI inputs along the back and a free firmware update which delivers AirPlay 2 functionality. 4K and Dolby Vision support ensure that viewers will score a crisp, HDR image. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Since Denon’s A/V receiver is Alexa compatible, using a bit of your savings on a $25 Echo Dot could prove quite useful as you’ll be able to control your home theater with voice. I have these sprinkled throughout my home and am thrilled that I can control smart lighting and enjoy multi-room audio all via voice.

Considering that both of the devices above rely on Wi-Fi, now is a great time to snatch up one of the TP-Link or Linksys mesh systems that are currently on sale. Pricing starts at just $100 and no matter which option you choose the discounts found here make each one notable.

Denon 5.2-Channel A/V Receiver features:

Make the most of your new 4K Ultra HD TV. This stereo receiver delivers exceptional brightness, contrast and color leveraging industry leading hlg (hybrid log-gamma), HDR (high dynamic range), BT. 2020, wide Color gamut and 4: 4: 4 pure color sub-sampling to impress even the most discerning viewers. Experience 5 amplifiers (150W per channel) driving amazing power and immersive sound across any room

