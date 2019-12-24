adidas Holiday Flash Sale that’s offering extra 20% off clearance from $17

adidas Holiday Flash Sale offers an extra 20% off with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Score deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Boost your next workout with the men’s NMD_R1 Shoes on sale for $73, which is down from its original rate of $130. These shoes are available in an array of color options and they’re great for workouts or everyday occasions. They also feature a rigid outsole to promote traction during workouts or going outdoor in rain or snow. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 2,600 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks from adidas below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ultraboost 19 Shoes $86 (Orig. $180)
- Adizero 4 Shoes $67 (Orig. $140)
- Adilette Comfort Slides $17 (Orig. $35)
- Pulseboost HD Shoes $67 (Orig. $140)
- NMD_R1 Shoes $73 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Stan Smith Sneakers $54 (Orig. $90)
- Sensebounce+ Shoes $56 (Orig. $100)
- Ultraboost 19 Shoes $101 (Orig. $180)
- Essentials 3-Stripes Tights $20 (Orig. $35)
- Lite Racer Adapt Shoes $37 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!