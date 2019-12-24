Crocs annual End of Year Sale takes up to 60% off popular clogs, sneakers, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Crocs is offering up to 60% off popular styles during its annual End of the Year Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Santa Cruz Playa Slip-On is on sale for $30 and originally was priced at $60. These slip-on sneakers are a great option for everyday wear and they’re available in four color options. Its cushioned insole promotes comfort as well as its extra heel padding. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 200 reviews. Score even more deals from Crocs by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Santa Cruz Playa Slip-On $30 (Orig. $60)
- Swiftwater Wave Slide $20 (Orig. $40)
- LiteRide Pacer $30 (Orig. $60)
- CitiLane Roka Slip-On $25 (Orig. $50)
- Crocs Reviva Flip Flop $18 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Metallic Clog $22 (Orig. $45)
- Crocband Winter Boots $52 (Orig. $70)
- Baya Lined Clog $37 (Orig. $50)
- Classic Blitzen III Lined Clog $35 (Orig. $50)
- Swiftwater Sandal $17 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!