Sabrent’s USB 3.2 NVMe enclosure offers up to 1300MB/s speeds for just $35

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent USB 3.2 Tool-Free NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure for $34.98 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down over 20% from its regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering a tool-free design, swapping drives is a breeze with this enclosure. NVMe is the storage of the future, offering blazing fast read and write speeds that older SATA SSDs just couldn’t dream of. You’ll get up to 1300MB/s speeds here, depending on the drive you use and the port you plug into. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re trying to repurpose an older SSD, ORICO’s tool-free 2.5-inch SSD to USB 3.0 enclosure is an easy buy. It’s just $8 Prime shipped and makes it super simple to use that older drive again after you upgrade to a newer, faster NVMe SSD.

Speaking of NVMe, did you see WD’s latest Blue SN550? It offers 2.4GB/s speeds with prices from just $55. This is a great drive if you’re looking to build a killer machine on a budget.

Sabrent USB 3.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure features:

SPEED – USB 3.2 Port supports data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps for steady and efficient data transfer. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits.

CONVENIENCE – No more screws! This enclosure is 100% tool-free allowing you to swap drives with ease.

DESIGN – Ultra-slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!