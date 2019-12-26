Columbia’s Winter Sale takes up to 30% off select jackets, vests, boots, more

- Dec. 26th 2019 8:49 am ET

0
Columbia’s currently having its Winter Sale that’s offering up to 30% off select jackets, pullovers, vests, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Voodoo Falls Jacket is on sale for $124, which is down from its original rate of $165. This jacket is highly packable and it comes in an array of color options. This style is water-resistant and it has two zippered hand pockets to store essentials. It would be a great option for your winter activities and can be layered easily due to its lightweight material. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 200 happy Columbia customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

