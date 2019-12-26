Kate Spade Biggest Holiday Sale offers up to 65% off handbags, wallets, more

Kate Spade’s Biggest Holiday Sale offers up to 65% off select styles with code BIGGESTSALE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your everyday accessory with the Margaux Large Satchel that’s currently on sale for $126 and originally was priced at $358. This satchel is great for everyday or work events. It features a very trendy two-tone coloring and comes in an array of options. You can also carry it in three ways either over your shoulder, as a crossbody or a handbag. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade.

Another standout is the Carolyn Large Shoulder Bag that originally was priced at $348, however during the sale you can find it for $122. This option can fit you 13-inch MacBook and is functional as an everyday purse. It’s also lightweight for convenience.

The most notable deals from Kate Spade include:

