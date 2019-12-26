Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is back! Score extra 25% off Cole Haan, more

Nordstrom Rack is having their Clear the Rack Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on Cole Haan, Lacoste, Steve Madden, Levi’s, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Cole Haan 1/4 Zip Pullover is on sale for $34 and originally was priced at $98. This pullover comes in three color options and will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. Plus, you can also wear it with the Cole Haan Grandsport Sneakers that are marked down to $56 and originally were priced at $150. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

