Pick up a Scotch laminator with 52 sheets for $17.50 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Scotch Thermal Laminator with 52 Laminating Pouches for $17.49 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $35 and similar laminators go for over $20 at Amazon without the bonus pouches. If you’re wanting to tidy up in the new year and preserve documents or make handy dry erase checklists for around the house, this is a great option. You’ll get 52 laminating pouches to get you started, which is a great bonus for buying this bundle. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Given how much you’re saving here, why not pick up 100 more laminating sheets for $10 Prime shipped. These are designed to be used with 8.5-inch sheets which make them perfect for letter documents.

Scotch Thermal Laminator features:

This Scotch laminator features two temperature settings that can be adjusted, and it has a two-roller system for even heating. This set comes with one laminator and fifty 8.5″ by 11″ starter thermal laminator pouches and it includes two bonus pouches.

