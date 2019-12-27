Say hello to an 11-foot screen w/ Epson’s 1080p Projector: $516.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 2100 1080p Projector for $516.36 shipped. That’s $107 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by around $25. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. This Epson projector is ready to deliver an 11-foot image. That’s up to four times the size of a 60-inch TV, giving you a screen that friends will want to come watch sports and play games on. With 2,500-lumens of brightness, you’ll be able to see quite well in most lighting conditions. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Further reduce cost when choosing Optoma’s HD143X 1080p Projector at $399. I’ve owned this model’s predecessor for over three years now and have yet to be disappointed by it. This unit sports a 12,000-hour lamp life which offers up to eight-years of viewing at an average of four hours per day.

No matter which projector you choose, a solid add-on is the $20 AmazonBasics 5-port HDMI Switch. Considering that both models above only have two HDMI ports, this switch will allow you to hook up five additional devices. One of its best features includes the ability to automatically change inputs based on whichever device was turned on most recently.

Epson Home Cinema 2100 features:

Bright — ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the projector has 2,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness (1).

Widescreen Full HD 1080p entertainment up to 11 feet (132 inches diagonal) or more — over 4x larger than a 60-inch flat panel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!