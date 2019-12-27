Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A sports a 10.1-inch display for $148 (Reg. $180+)

- Dec. 27th 2019 10:48 am ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 16GB Android Tablet for $147.99 shipped. Originally going for $250, it has most recently been around $180 or so at Amazon and this is within a few bucks of its all-time low. Offering a 10.1-inch display, this tablet is great for watching Disney+ if you’ve got to catch up on the latest episodes of The Mandalorian. If 16GB of storage isn’t enough for you, Samsung lets you easily expand it with a microSD card. Plus, it sports up to 13-hours of battery life, which is enough to last you all day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If the larger display isn’t tempting here, why not opt for the Fire 7 from Amazon? It offers a 7-inch screen, 16GB of storage, and runs Amazon’s FireOS. This is a great way to watch Prime content as well as read Kindle eBooks and more, especially at just $50.

However, if you do opt for today’s lead deal, this $9 case is a must. It covers both the front and the back of the tablet and offers sleep/wake functionality, turning the display off when it’s closed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

  • 1.6 GHz exynos 7870 octa core Processor
  • 10.1″ wuxga Display
  • 8Mp rear camera + 2Mp front camera
  • Bluetooth profiles: A2DP,AVRCP,DI,HID,HOGP,HSP,OPP,PAN
  • Video play time is up to 13 hours

