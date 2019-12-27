Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event offers up to 40% off thousands of items

Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event takes up to 40% off outlet items with thousands of styles added. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on apparel, accessories, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Tech 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $30, which is $10 off the original rate. This pullover can be worn to workouts as well as everyday events. It also features sweat-wicking material and four-way stretch fabric to keep you mobile throughout the day. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 170 reviews from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Under Armour and be sure to check our our Fashion Guide today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

