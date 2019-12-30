Just $8 nabs 66-feet of remote-controlled LED string lights at Amazon (60% off)

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 66-foot LED String Lights for $7.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code C3BM454K during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal is 60% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Despite the fact that the holidays are rapidly passing by, it’s always a great time decorate outside with LED string lights. This expansive set of string lights measures an incredible 66-feet long. That’s plenty to cover a front porch, small backyard, and more. An included remote ensures you can toggle power while staying cozy inside the house. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to cover Gosund’s $8 Smart Plug when clipping the on-page coupon. With support for Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT, you’ll be able to control your new LED string lights in a large variety of ways. Rated 4.1/5 stars from more than 3,800 Amazon shoppers.

If you own an iPhone and don’t use Alexa or Assistant, have a look at my tutorial covering how to bring a HomeKit-like experience to IFTTT-enabled smart devices.

TaoTronics 66-foot LED String Lights features:

Versatile Use: Bendy material have massive compatibility, moldable copper wire is surprisingly soft and flexible thus can be wrapped around almost anything, A bedroom, a Christmas tree, a party, a backyard. You name it!

Easy Use: More control with advanced rf technology, The upgraded Remote control with strong penetrability covers a working range of 66 ft/ 20 m.The 66 ft LED string lights may drastically change the whole atmosphere of the room.

