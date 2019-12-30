Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K action camera is down to $60 shipped right now

- Dec. 30th 2019 11:30 am ET

AKASO OUTDOOR (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Brave 4 4K Action Camera for $59.99 shipped when the code 8YRXHBCM is used at checkout. Down from its $80 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 4K recording and 20MP still images, you’ll enjoy capturing high-quality videos and pictures with this action camera. It comes with an underwater housing, making sure that you’re prepared for anything. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

With your savings, why not pick up a 128GB microSD card to store your footage on? For just $19.50, you’ll be able to store dozens of hours of 4K footage or thousands of images, making sure that there’s always plenty of room leftover.

Something else to check on is this 51-in-1 accessory bundle for action cameras. It’s just $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Offering compatibility with GoPro and other action cameras, these accessories also work with the Brave 4 in today’s lead deal. You’ll find things like floatation devices, mounts, and even a carrying case with this bundle.

AKASO Brave 4 4K Action Camera features:

  • OPTIONAL VIEW ANGLE AND ANTI-SHAKING: Adjust the view angle of this action camera according to your needs between 170°, 140°, 110°, and 70°. Built in smart gyroscope for anti-shaking and image stabilization to make your video much more smooth.
  • SPORTS CAMERA WITH WIFI AND HDMI: Sharing & editing videos from an action camera is easier with the free app. Just download the App on your phone or tablet and connect with this action camera. Wi-Fi signal ranges up to 10 meters. With HDMI Port allows you to connect it with television.

