Amazon slashes up to 35% off Optoma and Epson projectors, priced from $349

Today we’ve spotted select Epson and Optoma projectors on sale at Amazon for up to 35% off. Our top pick is the Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector for $349 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $12 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Having used a similar Optoma projector for going on five years now, I highly recommend the brand. It’s been a stellar option for playing games, streaming Plex, and much more. I currently have it shooting a 10-foot display on the wall, but it’s actually capable of creating a screen up to 300-inches, dwarfing the setup I currently have. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more projectors on sale.

More projectors on sale at Amazon:

No matter which projector you landed on, consider mounting it with VIVO’s universal solution for $16. It’s ready to hold up to 30-pound units and sports 360-degree rotation. You’ll also be able to tilt and swivel it 15-degrees. I’ve been using this mount for several years now and have no complaints to date.

Optoma HD143X Projector features:

Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio

Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color

Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games

Amazing 12,000 hour lamp life reduces overall cost of ownership

BrilliantColor dazzles with vibrant colors

