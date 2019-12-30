Amazon slashes up to 35% off Optoma and Epson projectors, priced from $349

Today we’ve spotted select Epson and Optoma projectors on sale at Amazon for up to 35% off. Our top pick is the Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector for $349 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $12 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Having used a similar Optoma projector for going on five years now, I highly recommend the brand. It’s been a stellar option for playing games, streaming Plex, and much more. I currently have it shooting a 10-foot display on the wall, but it’s actually capable of creating a screen up to 300-inches, dwarfing the setup I currently have. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more projectors on sale.
More projectors on sale at Amazon:
- Optoma Portable 1080p: $560 (Reg. $850)
- Epson 760HD Projector: $398.50 (Reg. $470)
No matter which projector you landed on, consider mounting it with VIVO’s universal solution for $16. It’s ready to hold up to 30-pound units and sports 360-degree rotation. You’ll also be able to tilt and swivel it 15-degrees. I’ve been using this mount for several years now and have no complaints to date.
Optoma HD143X Projector features:
- Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio
- Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color
- Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games
- Amazing 12,000 hour lamp life reduces overall cost of ownership
- BrilliantColor dazzles with vibrant colors
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!