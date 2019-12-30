BESTEK’s 500W power inverter is a road trip must at $28 (Reg. $40)

BESTEK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500W DC Power Inverter with dual 2.4A USB Ports for $27.99 shipped when the code 30TA68NQ is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 list price and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever been on a road trip and needed to charge a laptop, camera, or anything else that requires a 110V AC outlet, then you know the struggle. This inverter turns your car’s DC power into AC, offering a simple solution to charging multiple devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Drop down to 150W of power from the 500W that today’s lead deal comes with to save some cash. The Foval 150W DC Power Inverter is $17 Prime shipped at Amazon. Just keep in mind that you won’t be able to power nearly as many devices with this model.

For smaller applications, Anker’s 42W USB-C Power Delivery Car Charger is just $24 Prime shipped. This provides 30W of power through USB-C and another 12W over USB-A to top off your devices, no inverter required.

BESTEK Power Inverter features:

America’s #1 power inverter brand. Provides 500W continuous DC to AC power and 1000 watts of peak power, featuring 2 AC outlets and 2 USB quick charging ports.

Dual 110V AC outlets for powering larger devices such as laptops and tablets or any other household appliances under 500 watts, 2 smart USB ports (0-2.4A) for charging USB-powered devices. A good choice for camping,out door needs or driving trip on the way.

Built-in 2*40 amps fuse to protect your device and battery. Safe charging technology provides protection against overheating, under/over voltage charging,overload and short circuiting.

