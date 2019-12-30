Cole Haan’s offering up to 65% off sale styles + extra 10% off your purchase

Dec. 30th 2019

Cole Haan is currently offering up to 65% off sale styles and an extra 10% off your entire purchase with promo code CHEER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the ZEROGRAND Hiker Boots. This style is very on-trend for this season and they’re function for outdoor excursions or everyday commutes. These shoes feature a water-resistant outsole and a molded sock-liner for added comfort. Originally priced at $300, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $117. Best of all, you can also find them in a women’s style for just $70. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan’s sale below or you can shop the entire event here.

