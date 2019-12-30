Today’s monitor deals include LG and Dell curved and 1080p offerings from $90

Amazon is offering the Dell 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor (P2219H) for $109.95 shipped. That’s $37 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sharp-looking monitor is a great way to boost productivity when desk space is limited. Its 21.5-inch size is a nice upgrade from what’s built-in to most laptops and at such an affordable price you can place several on many desks without breaking the bank. I/O includes HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

When it comes to connectivity options, DisplayPort typically beats performance capabilities of HDMI. For this reason I recommend picking up this DisplayPort to USB-C Cable for $16. With this cable you’ll be ready to plug into a modern MacBook, Chromebook, or PC and its capabilities should be able to follow you for years to come.

Dell 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor features:

Expand your efficiency: The three-sided ultrathin bezel design lets you enjoy an uninterrupted view of your content across multiple monitors

Adapt to your workspace: Easily configure your monitor with various stands and mounts, including Vesa, for a more flexible work space

