Prep for BBQs with this wireless digital meat thermometer, now just $20

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer for $19.99 Prime shipped when the code 746O5YI6 is used at checkout. This is over 40% off its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While BBQ and grilling season is still a few months away, this digital meat thermometer has quite a few other uses. It can assist in baking duties with the oven, letting you know when that roast is ready for dinner. Plus, it’s a great way to bolster your grilling accessories in the offseason. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If the wireless monitoring doesn’t pique your interest, check out this digital thermometer for $18 Prime shipped. It features two probes and can sound off an alarm when your meal reaches the proper temperature.

However, Amazon’s #1 best-selling instant-read meat thermometer is down to $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While there are not dual probes here, and you can’t leave this in the oven, it’s great for those who are on a tighter budget.

Govee Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer features:

328 Feet Incredible Long Range: With incredible 328 Feet long range(in open area), you can indoor remote control the temperature of outdoor cooking meats to prevent the meat from drying out. The receiver will alarm when exceed the setting temp. Dual probes to detect 2 different temp.

Dual High-Precision Probes: With step-sown design, the probes are high temperature resistant. Work at the condition max 716°F (380°C), temperature range -20℃～300℃(-4～572℉) with accuracy ±1.5°F/0.8°C. Unlike other probes in the market, the probes of the meat thermometer are IPX7 waterproof.

