Radio Flyer’s Balance Bike is built for toddlers at $31.50 (Reg. $40+)

- Dec. 30th 2019 5:40 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Radio Flyer All-Terrain Balance Bike for $31.50 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its over $40 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering a great way to teach your young ones how to ride a bike, this Radio Flyer is an easy buy for when the weather starts to warm up. Plus, since there are no pedals, your child can focus on what matters most: learning to balance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This is about one of the most budget-friendly bikes that you’ll find, not leaving room for many other ways to save on two-wheeled ride-ons.

However, for those who would rather learn to ride a scooter, Razer has you covered. The company’s A Kick Scooter is just $30 shipped at Amazon. As a #1 best-seller, this is an easy buy if your kid feels safer with smaller wheels.

Radio Flyer Balance Bike features:

  • Pedal-free beginner bike allows child to focus on learning balance
  • Sturdy, light weight steel frame for durability; 12″ Air Tires for a smooth ride
  • Cushion seat for a comfortable ride; Adjustable seat grows with your child
  • Soft touch hand grips
  • Real ringing bell for added fun.Seat to Handle::9 inches

