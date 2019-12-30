Ralph Lauren offers extra 40% off all sale items to refresh your wardrobe in 2020

Ralph Lauren’s Treat Yourself Sale offers an extra 40% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. Now is a great time to update your denim for this winter and the Sullivan Slim Stretch Jeans for men are a standout. Originally priced at $125, however during the sale you can find them for just $60. These jeans feature a timeless medium wash that you can wear for years to come and the straight hem makes it really easy to roll for a fashionable look. It’s infused with stretch fabric to promote comfort throughout the day and they can easily be dressed up or down. Also, be sure to pair the jeans with the Jersey Half-Zip Pullover that’s also on sale for just $45 and originally was priced at $90. Score the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump and you can head over to our Fashion Guide today to find even more sales.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!