Timex’s End of Season Sale takes up to 30% off popular styles + free shipping

- Dec. 30th 2019 10:35 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Update your everyday accessory with the Timex End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 30% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Weekender Chrono 2-piece Watch is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $85. You can find it in two color options and it’s water-resistant up to 30 meters. It also has a light-up dial face, so you can see the time even in low light. Find the rest of our top picks from Timex below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Addison Double Wrap Watch is a trendy and fashionable timepiece for everyday. It’s versatile to dress up or down and comes in three color options. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it for $68.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timex

Timex

About the Author