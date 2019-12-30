Timex’s End of Season Sale takes up to 30% off popular styles + free shipping

Update your everyday accessory with the Timex End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 30% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Weekender Chrono 2-piece Watch is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $85. You can find it in two color options and it’s water-resistant up to 30 meters. It also has a light-up dial face, so you can see the time even in low light. Find the rest of our top picks from Timex below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Addison Double Wrap Watch is a trendy and fashionable timepiece for everyday. It’s versatile to dress up or down and comes in three color options. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it for $68.

Our top picks for women include:

