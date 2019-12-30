Stealthily Qi charge an iPhone w/ Twelve South’s PowerPic: $46.50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PowerPic in black for $46.66 shipped. Note: shipping currently delayed by about 10 days. Today’s deal is $23+ off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen for this specific colorway with white occasionally going lower, but frequently selling out when it does. Few chargers come close to elegantly topping off a smartphone as well as Twelve South PowerPic does. When not in use, this charger poses as a picture frame, leaving your space free of tech clutter. Compatible smartphones can charge at up to 10-watt speeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars. See our review to learn more.

Dodge expense by opting for RAVPower’s $15 Qi Charger. It may not be as pretty, but it will power devices just as quickly as what PowerPic can. If you’re dead-set on PowerPic, you saved enough to pick this up as an extra for somewhere else in your home, providing another way to top off Qi-enabled devices.

Since we’re talking smartphone gear, why not have a quick look at today’s roundup of accessories? There you’ll find a 6-foot Braided MFi Lightning Cable for a mere $7 along with many other notable deals.

Twelve South PowerPic features:

Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use

Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.

