Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale is back! Save up to 60% off pullovers, polos, more

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale offers up to 60% off select styles with promo code WHALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. For men, the Stillwater Sherpa Vest is a great option for cold weather and it’s on sale for $73, which is down from its original rate of $128. This vest is nice for layering and it will become a go-to in your casual wardrobe. It also has contrasting details that add a fashionable touch. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for women include:

For women, the Plush Teddy Open Front Jacket is on sale for $83 and originally was priced at $148. This jacket was designed to be breathable, lightweight, and add a warm layer when outing the cold. Plus, its jet black coloring is sleek to dress up or down.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!