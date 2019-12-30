Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale is back! Save up to 60% off pullovers, polos, more

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale offers up to 60% off select styles with promo code WHALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. For men, the Stillwater Sherpa Vest is a great option for cold weather and it’s on sale for $73, which is down from its original rate of $128. This vest is nice for layering and it will become a go-to in your casual wardrobe. It also has contrasting details that add a fashionable touch. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for women include:
- Cashmere Coral Lane Sweater $112 (Orig. $160)
- Plush Teddy Open Front Jacket $83 (Orig. $148)
- Nor’Easter Puffer Jacket $140 (Orig. $200)
- Quilted Vest $80 (Orig. $168)
- Sherpa Open Cardigan $83 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Plush Teddy Open Front Jacket is on sale for $83 and originally was priced at $148. This jacket was designed to be breathable, lightweight, and add a warm layer when outing the cold. Plus, its jet black coloring is sleek to dress up or down.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cabin Fleece 1/2-Zip $84 (Orig. $148)
- Stillwater Sherpa Vest $73 (Orig. $128)
- Sankaty Performance 1/2-Zip $57 (Orig. $125)
- Mountain Sweater Fleece Vest $66 (Orig. $115)
- Heathered Winstead Performance Polo $36 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
