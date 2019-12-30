Zappos takes an extra 20% off Nike, Sorel, adidas, UGG, more + free shipping

- Dec. 30th 2019 11:43 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Zappos’ Roaring ’20’s Sale takes an extra 20% off sale styles with code CELEBRATE19 at checkout. You can score great deals on Nike, Sorel, adidas, UGG, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Sorel Madson Chukka Boot is a trendy and stylish option for the winter season. Originally priced at $128, however during the sale you can find it for $102. These boots are also waterproof, which is great for winter weather and it has a rigid outsole that promotes traction. You can find them in two color options for this price and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Zappos customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Zappos

Zappos

About the Author