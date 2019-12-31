Amazon’s first-generation Echo is the perfect smart home starter at just $30

Dec. 31st 2019

Today only, Woot is offering the 1st Generation Amazon Echo for $29.99 Prime shipped in used condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Note: These are used speakers, but have been tested and verified by Amazon to be in full working order. Originally $180, you can find the newer generations of this speaker for around $100 or so at Amazon these days. However, do keep in mind that this model functions as a Zigbee smart hub, which is only found in the high-end Echo Plus available right now. Sporting a full-range 360-degree speaker, the Echo uses Alexa to bring smart home control in a budget-friendly package. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

This is about as budget-friendly as you can get for Alexa smart speakers. For instance, Amazon’s 3rd Generation Echo Dot regularly goes for $50, but it’s currently on sale for $35 right now and doesn’t feature a built-in hub.

However, for those who just want to put Alexa in extra rooms and don’t care for the hub at all, Anker’s got you covered. The Eufy Genie Wi-Fi Smart Speaker packs Alexa’s voice control at just $20 Prime shipped. The audio quality won’t be nearly the same as today’s lead deal, however.

Amazon Echo features:

  • Plays all your music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more using just your voice
  • Call or message anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.
  • Fills the room with immersive, 360? omni-directional audio. Play music simultaneously across Echo devices with multi-room music (Spotify and Sirius XM support coming soon).

