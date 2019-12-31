B&H has deals on WD’s internal and external hard drives with prices from $60

Today only, as part of its Mega DealZone, B&H Photo is offering a selection of Western Digital Hard Drives on sale from $60 shipped. Our top pick is the Ultrastar 12TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive at $279.99. Down from its $350 MSRP, third-party sellers at Amazon have it for around $320 and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up 12TB of storage, this drive is perfect for your NAS or DAS, as well as internal to your desktop if you don’t have one of those devices. Plus, given that it’s part of WD’s Ultrastar lineup, you’ll net 256MB Cache and datacenter-level of performance. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks, or drop by B&H for the full sale.

WD Storage Deals:

If there are no spare drive slots in your machine, why not put today’s lead deal into an enclosure to take advantage of its storage space. ORICO’s USB 3.0 to SATA drive adapter is a great option. It’s USB-C based, meaning that it functions with new computers, no dongle required. Plus, the included USB-C to USB-A adapter lets you use it with older devices just the same. At $20 Prime shipped, it’s an easy add-on to today’s lead deal.

WD Ultrastar 12TB Hard Drive features:

Designed with a workload rating up to 550TB per year, 10X desktop rating (Workload rate is defined as the amount of data transferred to or from the hard drive; Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred X (8760/ recorded power on hours); Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations

