J.Crew Factory offers extra 70% off clearance styles and deals from just $11

J.Crew Factory’s clearing the clearance with an extra 60 to 70% off styles with promo code COUNTDOWN at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Plaid Regular Fit Flannel Shirt is on sale for just $11 and originally it was priced at $60. This shirt is a timeless option for winter and it will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. It also layers well under vests, sweaters, and jackets too. Best of all, you can find it in an array of color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale below.

