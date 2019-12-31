J.Crew Factory offers extra 70% off clearance styles and deals from just $11

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
J.Crew Factory’s clearing the clearance with an extra 60 to 70% off styles with promo code COUNTDOWN at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Plaid Regular Fit Flannel Shirt is on sale for just $11 and originally it was priced at $60. This shirt is a timeless option for winter and it will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. It also layers well under vests, sweaters, and jackets too. Best of all, you can find it in an array of color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Plaid Regular Fit Flannel Shirt $11 (Orig. $60)
- Fleece Mockneck Pullover $19 (Orig. $60)
- Sweater Fleece Half Zip $32 (Orig. $98)
- Crewneck Sweater in Wool $21 (Orig. $70)
- Puffer Vest $36 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Satin Back Crepe Blouse $12 (Orig. $65)
- Village Coat $45 (Orig. $238)
- Woven Ruffle Neck Sweater $16 (Orig. $70)
- Reversible Cape $14 (Orig. $60)
- Puff-Sleeve Extra Yarn Sweater $19 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
