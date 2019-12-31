Enjoy a game of pool on this 48-inch billiard table, now $40 (Reg. $90)

Walmart is offering the MD Sports 48-Inch Tabletop Billiard Pool Table for $39.99 shipped. Down from its $90 going rate, this is one of the best prices available. If you’ve been wanting to play pool with friends, but don’t have room for a full-length table, this is a great alternative. Measuring in at 4-foot long, this pool table will fit on most dining tables or similar. Plus, it comes with just about everything you need to get started, including the balls, pool cues, and the triangle. MD Sports is well-rated.

Now, any pool player knows that an essential to your billiard’s game is chalk. This 12-pack from Mater Billiard is under $8 Prime shipped. You’ll have enough chalk to last you through the next year here, and still plenty leftover from your savings.

For an even smaller setup, this 20-inch pool table is a must. It also comes with everything you need to play but fits in an area under 2-foot long. At $31 shipped, this is a great alternative to today’s larger lead deal.

MD Sports Billiard Table features:

This MD Sports Largest Tabletop Billiard will be sure to surprise you with it’s 48″ size and how it plays. Durable reinforced constructed body with protective wood grain laminate and smooth rolling felt give this table high praise for performance and affordability. Comes compete with all the playing accessories needed to play and easily assembles in minutes. Take this game anywhere you travel as it’s compact size will easily fit inside any vehicle. Take it with you to a friends house, party, tailgate or even camping. The fun times are endless and a good game of billiards is waiting for you.

