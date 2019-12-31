Michael Kors handbags, smartwatches, wallets, more up to 70% off during its Semi-Annual Sale

Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 70% off sale styles including popular handbags, accessories, shoes, smartwatches, wallets, and more. Prices are as marked. KORSVIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Elevate your everyday look with the Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag that’s on sale for $125 and originally was priced at $298. This bag is versatile to wear with work attire or casual occasions. It comes in an array of color options and has a zippered main space to hold essentials. You can also carry it in multiple ways: as a crossbody, handheld or worn over your shoulder. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Michael Kors customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for women include:
- Tatiana Large Leather Shoulder Bag $148 (Orig. $328)
- Quilted Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag $138 (Orig. $328)
- Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag $125 (Orig. $298)
- Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag $83 (Orig. $198)
- Runway Heart Rate Pavé Smartwatch $249 (Orig. $395)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for men include:
- Faux Fur-Trim Parka $134 (Orig. $348)
- Kennedy Calf Leather Camera Bag $782 (Orig. $1,490)
- Quilted Puffer Vest $83 (Orig. $198)
- Harrison Medium Leather Messenger Bag $157 (Orig. $348)
- Kent Nylon Backpack $83 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!