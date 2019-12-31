Just $1 scores you a week’s worth of Mint Mobile, a $5 credit, and more

Mint Mobile via Amazon is offering its Starter Kit for $0.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $5 regular rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Note: Shipping is delayed by about two weeks right now, but ordering now locks in the discounted rate. This starter kit comes with two SIM cards, along with 100MB of 4G LTE, 100 minutes of talk time, and 100 text messages. It’s all good for seven days, allowing you to try out the service for a full week before committing. Plus, if you do choose to use Mint after the trial, they’ll give you a $5 credit on your first month’s service. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Mint Mobile is great to use on mobile devices like the iPad Mini with cellular that’s on sale right now. You’ll be able to browse the web anytime, anywhere as long as you have service.

Mint Mobile Starter Kit features:

Our Starter Kit is an easy, worry-free way to try Mint Mobile out before committing to one of our phone plans

For just $5, we’ll send you two SIM cards—download our free Mint Mobile app to activate the first SIM and test Mint where you live, work, and play

Trial includes 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100 minutes of talk—all of which is good for 7 days after activation

Once you know we’re a match, choose the plan that’s right for you and use the second SIM to transfer your current phone number to Mint (or keep your new number with the first)

