Oakley New Year’s Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, gear, more from $13

- Dec. 31st 2019 12:48 pm ET

0
Oakley New Year’s Sale offers up to 50% off select outerwear, gear, backpacks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Knockdown Mixed Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This pullover is currently on sale for $60, which is 50% off the original rate. It’s infused with stretch, which is great for winter workouts or keeping mobile throughout the day. You can find it in three color options and wear it all year-round. Find the rest of our top picks from Oakley below.

Another standout from this event is the Street Organizing Backpack. It’s currently on sale for $38 and originally was priced at $75. Better yet, this backpack has cushioned shoulder straps and has a slot for a 15-inch MacBook.

Our top picks for men include:

