Master Lock’s Portable Safe lets you set your own combination for $11.50

Amazon is offering the Master Lock Portable Safe for $11.70. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $15 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering you the ability to set your own combination, you’ll never have to leave your valuables unprotected again. You can set your own combination here, meaning that there’s no keys to remember or random patterns to memorize. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, this is one of the more affordable lock boxes you’ll find on Amazon. Most are over $20 there, so getting one near $10 is a steal of a deal.

However, the Book Safe is a lower-cost alternative here. It’s $10 Prime shipped and looks like just another book on your shelf, blending in and keeping your possessions safe in more way than one.

Master Lock Portable Safe features:

Small safe is ideal for use as a travel safe or personal safe for protection and security from theft

Secure small safe to a fixed object with cable; portable safe is best used to protect smart phones, passports, cash, and credit cards

Set your own four-digit combination portable safe; ear bud/charging cable access port to conveniently listen to music or charge devices while locked

Constructed with a shock absorbing foam, small lock box is designed to be water-resistant

