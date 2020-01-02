The North Face updates your outerwear with up to 60% off jackets, vests, more

- Jan. 2nd 2020 1:15 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

The North Face offers up to 60% off new markdowns including jackets, vests, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this event is the women’s Thermoball Snow Jacket that’s on sale for $244, which is down from its original rate of $349. This jacket is waterproof, great for winter activities, and two versatile color options: blue or black. It also features zippered hand and chest pockets to store essentials and it has enough room under the hood to place a helmet. Rated 4.6/5 stars from The North Face customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

A similar option for men is the Thermoball Vest that’s on sale for $89, which is down from its original rate of $149. This vest is great for traveling with its highly-packable material and it’s lightweight. Plus, you can find it in two fashionable color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
The North Face

The North Face

About the Author