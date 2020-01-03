Amazon offers the Dash Mini Rice Cooker at 25% off today: $15 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is offering the Dash Mini Rice Cooker (DRCM200BK) in black for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $35, they sell for closer to $20 or $25 these days with today’s offer matching our previous mention. The other colorways are still up at around $25 or more right now. Its 2-cup capacity can cook everything from rice and oatmeal to quinoa, pasta, and even steamed veggies. Ideal for small kitchens, the dorm or just easy dinners, add some water and your ingredients, then just turn it on and forget it. This model ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $15, it is the most affordable rice cooker we can find anywhere. The next best deal we can find is twice as much as today’s lead deal, for comparison. Although one of these OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Angled Measuring Cups at $9 might be a good add-on for your new rice maker. It has a 4+ star rating from over 2,600 Amazon customers and features a dishwasher-safe design, a non slip handle and a convenient pouring spout.

Our Home Goods Guide is starting to heat up now with deals on coffee makers, toaster ovens, cookers, tools and much more.

Dash Mini Rice Cooker:

More than rice: oatmeal, stew, Soup, quinoa, rice, pasta, and even steamed veggies! the 2-cup capacity allows for healthier portion control, or individual, quick and easy breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, or sides

Quick + easy: set it and forget it! prep time is minutes (simply add water and your Uncooked rice, pasta, or veggies), and press the cook button. Your steamed meal (or side) is ready in less than 20 minutes, with less clean up

Keep Warm function: updated with a keep Warm function and indicator light – never Overheat or overcook ingredients again, making for a healthy, perfect meal each and every time

