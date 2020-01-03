At $22, it pays to buy BLACK+DECKER’s Electric Trimmer out of season (55% off)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Electric String Trimmer (BESTE620) for $21.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $27 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats Amazon’s historic low by $2+. Most of us can agree that creating a well-manicured lawn feels fantastic. Mowing is just one piece of the puzzle. Trimming around a fence, trees, and lawn ornaments is yet another part, but my favorite has to be edging around driveways and walkways. This 2-in-1 tool can both trim and edge, making it easy to get your lawn looking its best. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Be ready to keep your lawn tidy for a multitude of seasons when using a bit of today’s savings on 3 spools of Black and Decker Trimmer String for $13. It’s compatible with the trimmer above and over 5,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Need to fill out your tool collection? It just so happens that Ryobi’s 6-tool Combo Kit is on sale for $229. This kit is comprised of a drill, driver, saw, and more. Regularly fetching $299, today’s deal is $70 off and a match of our Black Friday mention.

BLACK+DECKER Electric String Trimmer features:

Easy feed allows you to Advance your line with the push of a button with no bumping required

The 6.5 amp motor and Power Drive transmission provide maximum performance when trimming through the toughest weeds, grass, and overgrowth

2-in-1 Trim or Edge with wheeled edge guide – just rotate to convert from trimmer to wheeled edger

