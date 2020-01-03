Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit is $229 and includes a drill, driver, saw, more

- Jan. 3rd 2020 10:06 am ET

$229
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-tool Combo Kit for $229 shipped. That’s down from the usual $299 price tag, a match of our Black Friday mention, and the second-best price we’ve tracked. Pick up this 6-tool combo kit and be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. Includes a drill and driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and multi-tool. Ships with a work light as well, so you can easily see what’s going on around you. Rated 4.7/5 stars by 240 Home Depot reviewers.

Leverage your savings toward a top-rated DEWALT 21-piece drill and driver bit set. This bundle includes everything you need to go along with the tools in today’s featured deal. Thankfully it ships with a case, which will make it easy to keep all your accessories organized and in order.

Looking to tackle some outdoor work? Consider the WORX electric pole and chainsaw combo at $40. It’s over 45% off and at the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah LITHIUM+ Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag. The variable-speed reciprocating saw includes a blade with a 7/8 in. stroke length capable of 3,100 SPM. For high-torque fastening jobs, turn to the impact driver for spinning lag bolts and deck screws. A carbide-tipped blade comes with the 5-1/2 in. circular saw, capable of carving through material at speeds up to 4700 RPM (no load). A keyless chuck secures 1/2 in. bits into the drill, a variable-speed device that allows you to select one of 24 clutch settings for optimal torque. Cut, scrape and sand hard-to-reach spaces with the JobPlus Base and multi-tool adapter (some JobPlus accessories sold separately). With the included ONE+ worklight, you’ll never lose sight of your projects.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$229

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp