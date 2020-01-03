Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit is $229 and includes a drill, driver, saw, more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-tool Combo Kit for $229 shipped. That’s down from the usual $299 price tag, a match of our Black Friday mention, and the second-best price we’ve tracked. Pick up this 6-tool combo kit and be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. Includes a drill and driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and multi-tool. Ships with a work light as well, so you can easily see what’s going on around you. Rated 4.7/5 stars by 240 Home Depot reviewers.

Leverage your savings toward a top-rated DEWALT 21-piece drill and driver bit set. This bundle includes everything you need to go along with the tools in today’s featured deal. Thankfully it ships with a case, which will make it easy to keep all your accessories organized and in order.

Looking to tackle some outdoor work? Consider the WORX electric pole and chainsaw combo at $40. It’s over 45% off and at the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah LITHIUM+ Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag. The variable-speed reciprocating saw includes a blade with a 7/8 in. stroke length capable of 3,100 SPM. For high-torque fastening jobs, turn to the impact driver for spinning lag bolts and deck screws. A carbide-tipped blade comes with the 5-1/2 in. circular saw, capable of carving through material at speeds up to 4700 RPM (no load). A keyless chuck secures 1/2 in. bits into the drill, a variable-speed device that allows you to select one of 24 clutch settings for optimal torque. Cut, scrape and sand hard-to-reach spaces with the JobPlus Base and multi-tool adapter (some JobPlus accessories sold separately). With the included ONE+ worklight, you’ll never lose sight of your projects.

