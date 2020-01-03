Stay on track with your New Year goals, BlenderBottle Pro is now under $10

Amazon is offering the BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle for $9.94 Prime shipped. Down from its regular going rate of up to $15, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be healthier, then BlenderBottle will be a great help. The patented mixing system here makes sure that your drink is always perfectly blended in just a few shakes. Plus, the 28-ounce capacity means that this is great for meal replacement drinks. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when you opt for a 20-ounce bottle instead. At $8.50 Prime shipped, it has all of the same great features found in today’s lead deal, just with a smaller capacity.

BlenderBottle Pro features:

Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk found only in BlenderBottle brand shaker cups

Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and secure flip cap with SpoutGuard keeps germs at bay

Wide mouth makes it easy to add mix scoops and liquids

