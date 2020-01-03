Crocs Flash Sale offers up to 60% off new markdowns from just $16

Update your shoes for a new year during the Crocs Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off new markdowns. Prices are are marked. Plus, receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Swiftwater Wave Clog that’s on sale for $20 and originally was priced at $40. These shoes are completely waterproof and lightweight. These are great for trips to the beach, parks, or lake days, if you want to protect your feet from objects that could be in the water. It also features flexible material and a cushioned footbed for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 300 Crocs customers. Head below to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

