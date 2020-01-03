ILIFE Shinebot tackles mopping tasks so you don’t have to at $200 (Reg. $250)

Avalon Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ILIFE Shinebot W400 Floor Washing Robot for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to wash your floor, the Shinebot tackles dirty tasks so you don’t have to. It “sprays the floor with clean water to soften stains, scrubs the floor with a microfiber roller, removes dirty water with superior suction power and wipes off residues with a rubber scraper.” There are separate compartments for dirty and clean water, making sure nothing cross-contaminates. With three scrubbing modes, including path, area, and spot, you’ll always know that your floor is perfectly clean. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you would rather pick up a robotic vacuum that has Wi-Fi and voice control, then iRobot has you covered. The Roomba 675 is yours for $200 at Amazon right now. While it won’t mop, it does tackle multiple messes with its brushes. However, the GOOVI robotic vacuum is just $150 when you clip the on-page coupon, if you don’t mind giving up the Roomba namesake and Wi-Fi-connectivity.

Save quite a bit over today’s lead deal when you opt for a manual mop. The Swiffer WetJet starter kit is around $23 Prime shipped. This includes the mop, battery, five pads, and the cleaning solution.

ILIFE Shinebot features:

Tackles and removes thick household stains on all kinds of hard floors, including sauces, paint and footprints. Also great for removing water from kitchen and bathroom floors to help prevent falls on slippery surfaces.

Choose Path Mode with a full water tank to work 30-40 minutes covering around 400 sq ft. Area Mode will clean a specific area (around 270 sq.ft) in front of the robot along a systematic path. Use Spot Mode for a deep cleaning with increased suction in a 0.8m x 0.8m area, suitable for concentrated or thick stains. Edge Mode can be used to clean along the edges of walls and corners.

