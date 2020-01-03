Insignia’s Multi-Cooker Toaster Oven with air frying drops to $60 (40% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Insignia 6-Slice Toaster Oven with Air Frying for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s deal 40% in savings, matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This unit is really more of a multi-cooker in the shape of a counter top toaster oven. While it can handle up to 6 slices of toast or a 12-inch pizza in its 25L interior, it also features 8 different cooking functions including toast, air-fry, bake, dehydrate, and warm. Other features include an LCD display, removable drip/crumb tray and adjustable rack height settings. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll be hard-pressed to come up with another toaster oven that will also air fry in this price range. This Black+Decker model can do it, but it’s $75 and other comparable models just go up from there. However, you can save some cash on a basic oven that will get the bread toasted just the same. While you won’t get as large a pizza in there, this Black+Decker 4-slice model sells for $30 at Amazon and carries solid ratings from over 4,000 customers.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on items for around the house.

Insignia 6-Slice Toaster Oven:

Enjoy your favorite meals with this six-slice Insignia digital toaster oven with air frying capabilities. With the use of convection technology, this toaster oven is able to perform 8 functions, such as air-fry, dehydrate, and broil. Fit a 12″ pizza into the 25L interior, and choose your food’s optimal cooking position with the three adjustable rack positions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!