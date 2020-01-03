Levi’s updates your denim with extra 40% off all sale items from $22

Levi’s offers an extra 40% off sale items with promo code FRESHSTART at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. For men, the 505 Regular Fit Jeans are a must-have for everyday wear. This style is timeless, fashionable and versatile to dress up or down. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for just $24. You can choose from four color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump for more deals from Levi’s.
Our top picks for men include:
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $24 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $29 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $22 (Orig. $55)
- 527 Slim Boot Cut Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- 514 Straight Fit Jeans $29 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket is a great layering option for this winter. Its sherpa material is very on-trend and this jacket will look great with leggings or denim alike. Best of all, it’s currently marked down to $54 and originally was priced at $128.
Our top picks for women include:
- Wedgie Fit Jeans $41 (Orig. $98)
- 720 High Rise Skinny Jeans $27 (Orig. $60)
- 310 Shaping Skinny Jeans $27 (Orig. $60)
- Original Overalls $90 (Orig. $128)
- Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker $54 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!