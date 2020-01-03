Levi’s updates your denim with extra 40% off all sale items from $22

Levi’s offers an extra 40% off sale items with promo code FRESHSTART at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. For men, the 505 Regular Fit Jeans are a must-have for everyday wear. This style is timeless, fashionable and versatile to dress up or down. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for just $24. You can choose from four color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump for more deals from Levi’s.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket is a great layering option for this winter. Its sherpa material is very on-trend and this jacket will look great with leggings or denim alike. Best of all, it’s currently marked down to $54 and originally was priced at $128.

Our top picks for women include:

