Illuminate your outdoor space with two Mr. Beams LED lights, now $6 each

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Mr. Beams Battery-Powered Motion-Sensing LED Spotlights for $11.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $20 going rate, this is within $1.50 of its all-time low and is the best available. While you might not be heading outdoors much this winter, spring is inevitable. These lights will easily illuminate your walkways so you always know what’s around the corner. A single set of batteries should last up to a year, with 8-10 activations a day. Plus, install should only take around five minutes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Forget using screws to set these lights up. 3M has an outdoor adhesive mounting tape that gets the job done without holes. It’s just $5 for 60-inches of it, which is more than enough.

Now, today’s lead deal is among the best pricing you’ll find for outdoor lights. However, spending a few bucks more, when you clip the on-page coupon, will net you two solar-powered LED lights, which will never require new batteries.

My. Beams Outdoor Light features:

Mr Beams MB360XT LED Spotlight, based off the best-selling MB360 Original Spotlight, offers a simple, effective solution to home security lighting. The wireless, battery-powered light provides a unique reflective face, bright light and durable, weatherproof design, along with Mr Beams standard features, including motion activation, auto shut off and long battery life.

